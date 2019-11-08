Notre Dame advances over Christ Academy on coach Lisa Macha’s birthday

WEST, Texas (TNN) - This might feel like Deja Vu, Christ Academy and Notre Dame meeting up at the state volleyball tournament in West.
Last year, the Lady Warriors won both regular-season meetings and then won this matchup on the way toward their state championship.
This time around the Lady Knights swept the regular-season series so could they continue that momentum to a state title berth?
Well, the Lady Warriors came out firing and ready to play.
Morgan Brasher gets up for the block but then a huge loss for the Lady Warriors, Brasher leaves on crutches after going down during a point.
Without their star, the Lady Warriors didn’t waver keeping a lead late into the set with players like freshmen Brooklyn Lane and Madeline Hooker stepping up trying to fill the shoes of their leader.
But the Lady Knights fought their way back into it.
Reagan Macha with several nice plays and Notre Dame would take the first set 26-24.
Set two and the Lady Warriors came out strong again, building up another lead late.
But this time it’s Faylin Abernathy carrying Notre Dame back in it.
Lady Knights take set two 25-23.
“It’s funny that you could be more nervous coming into any game but it’s because you are playing your own people," Notre Dame head coach Lisa Macha said. "The people you know and love. But you know that they are going to be tough, you know they are.”
But in set three the Lady Knights could taste the victory and they didn’t let up.
Christ Academy fought back several times but Notre Dame holds on to win 25-20 in set three and advance to the state championship match.
“It’s the last year with Reagan and she is pretty special, Notre Dame junior MB Nell Rutherford said. "So being able to go further on and going to state is really cool.”
“I feel so relieved because I’ve been waiting my entire high school career for this," Notre Dame senior OH Reagan Macha said. "To beat them and get to the finals. So yeah it feels like a full circle finally.”
So not only was this win special because the Lady Knights have a chance at a state title, but it came on head coach Lisa Macha’s birthday.
“I have a birthday dinner to go to," Lisa Macha said while cheering. "Then we will get serious for it tomorrow.”
“I was banking on it for her birthday present because I didn’t get her anything else," Her daughter, Reagan, said.
I'd say that is a pretty good birthday present.
Notre Dame will go for the school’s 5th state championship when they take on San Antonio Legacy Christian at 10 a.m. Friday morning in West.
