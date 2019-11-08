Patterson’s presidential portraits

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Three paintings showcasing every US President, each large enough to fill an entire wall. That’s what business owner Harry Patterson has purchased to show his gratitude for service members.
Patterson discovered this portrait of the 18 20th century presidents at the Booth Museum in Cartersville, Georgia.
“I stepped out of the elevator and I say, oh my goodness that is some sort of great picture, well it wasn’t a picture,” Patterson said. “I end of buying this portrait and commissioned them as I was told to do the 19th century presidents.”
These portraits are about 20 feet long and 14 feet wide. Patterson says he would like to make Wichita Falls the future home of all three paintings, but an exact location for them isn’t currently known.
Creator Ross Rossin originally from Bulgaria immigrated to the US in 2001, is working on the third presidential painting for Patterson and says his work is a symbol of America’s greatest attribute.
“The peaceful transition of power continues, the will of the people will be heard and we will be having new elected officials clearly,” Rossin said.
He'll be leaving room on the canvas. for space that will be filled with presidents to come.
“The idea here is that the message is that we all make our history right now as we speak,” Rossin said.
Patterson, A Vietnam veteran works heavily with the National Veterans Wellness and Healing Center, a retreat that focuses on helping veterans and their spouses deal with post traumatic stress. His hope is that this art project will encourage others to donate to a cause that healing those who have served this country.
