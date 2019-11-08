SBDC: National Veterans Small Biz Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One in ten businesses are owned by veterans so this week we took a look veteran-owned business in Wichita Falls.
Veterans say running their own businesses was a natural decision. Business owners say the training and the skills they built in the military prepared them to lead businesses.
Chicago Pizza Kitchen Owner Thaddeus Turner did eleven years in the air force and has a number of businesses including the Chicago Pizza Kitchen.
“The benefit of being a hospital administrator is that it is very similar to in the business world. You have patients and you have customers,” said Turner.
Joseph Cronin served in the Marine Corps for five years and has owned a gym for 30 plus years now.
“The discipline the things that are put placed for how you achieve goals and teamwork really related to owning a business and what the kids do at the gym,” said Cronin.
Statistics from the SBDC show veterans are more likely to stick with the business they start and understand the importance of teamwork. Those same veterans also make the best employees.
Not only have veterans served our country but many of them have set out to go above and beyond in their communities as well. Like Lee Ritchie, co-owner of Texoma Heating and Air, who uses his business to employee other Veterans.
A lot of times veterans have trouble finding jobs. Veterans come with a military mindset, I have one myself they have military mindsets and I understand them, said Ritchie.
It is the SBDC hope by recognizing this week as national Veteran week the community will honor these vets by visiting the business and getting to know the owners.
“National Veteran business week is a SBDC program the small business association which we fall under for the small business development center and this week is to honor veterans and let citizens in the community know that they are a veteran-owned business and get people going to their business get them some advertisement so they know that they are veterans now," said Preston Sanderson, SBDC Intern.
