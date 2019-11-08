Sikes Lake weir removal talks continue

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Officials for the City of Wichita Falls are continuing to work to develop a plan to deal with the Sikes Lake weir.
During an August 2019 Board of Regents meeting, the proposal to remove the concrete weir used to separate the north and south areas of Sikes Lake was tabled to allow the administration time to gather the cost estimates for dredging both areas of the lake.
With the first proposal, the city would remove the weir at their own expense as part of the Quail Creek flood control project, doing so would lower the north lake’s water level several inches and could potentially result in portions of its silt bottom being visible during periods with little or no rain.
An engineering firm was hired to conduct a hydrology study to give a cost estimate for dredging. From that study, the project cost to dredge the north lake was estimated at $1,819,600, and the south lake at $4,399,900, bringing the total estimate to $6,159,500.
The administration recommended no action at this time given the significant cost to dredge and that funding of any needed dredging is gathered before accepting the city’s proposal to remove the weir.
