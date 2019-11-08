Sunshine returns by Friday afternoon, warm weekend ahead

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The warmest weather of the next 7 Days comes this weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies, south winds and high temperatures in the seventies. That’s the good news, the bad news is another cold front will blast in Monday morning delivering a cold Veterans Day.
Today is not going to be a warm day but we will see sunshine and light winds this afternoon. Look for high temperatures in the low 50s. please take this opportunity to make outdoor plans for the weekend because the weather looks nice.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
