13th Congressional District candidates visit Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Amarillo City Councilwoman Elaine Hays is one of the people running to fill longtime representative Mac Thornberry’s shoes.
She ran against Thornberry in the 2014 primary and has served in Amarillo since 2017. Hays, who is also a small business owner, believes her history in financial planning will be key in her campaign.
“I just think we need to have people at the table that have a business background,” Hays said. “People that have a concept of economics and what impact those policies are going to have on individual families and businesses.”
Hays is also a devoted wife and mother to 4 children.
Wichita falls resident Kevin McInturff is also running for congressman Thornberry’s seat. McInturff is the first from Texoma, Wichita Falls specifically, to run for the seat.
He was born in Austin but raised in Houston and has worked in non-profit organizations for some time. He said that we, as a nation, need to work together.
“A one-party system doesn’t work well for anyone and so I’m really hoping that we can restore balance to congress,” said McInturff.
His main goal in running for office is to mend fences and build bridges so that congress can get back to addressing issues that concern people the most.
Both Hays and McInturff are running as republicans.
The primary will be held in March 2019.
