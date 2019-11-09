CITY VIEW, Texas (TNN) -
The 2019 Base Camp Lindsey March of Honor is happening on November 9.
The March of Honor consists of a 10-mile rucksack march, a 5-mile rucksack march and a 1-mile Walk of Knowledge.
These marches and the walk are activities the community can participate in that spark the conversation about the realities of veteran suicide and veteran homelessness.
Virginia Arellano the group’s treasurer said this walk is an important step to helping veterans.
“There is no reason for veterans to be homeless. They gave their lives for us and it’s important that we take care of them now.”
Participants will march while carrying a minimum of 25 pounds in their rucksacks, weighed at registration.
The march begins at City View Jr./High School located at 1600 City View Dr.
The 10-mile is $30, the 5-mile is $25 and the 1-mile Walk or In Spirit donation is $20.
This price includes a t-shirt and a medal. The event t-shirt will represent a branch of the military of their choosing.
Online registration is available, on-site registration for $5 will begin at 8:00 a.m. at the starting line.
The opening ceremony honoring veterans will begin at 9:00 a.m.
Finally, the marches will begin around 10:00 a.m., followed by the Walk of Knowledge, which will begin when the marchers move out.
Medals will be awarded to everyone who completes the full 10-mile or the 5-mile carrying at least the minimum weight or completes the 1-mile Walk of Knowledge.
Medals will be awarded in the order of completion of the march.
For more information or to register now, you can visit the Run Reg website’s Base Camp Lindsay March of Honor page, their website or their Facebook page.
