Donating socks for a good cause

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As winter time rolls into Texoma, warm feet and toes will make a big difference for those surviving the cold temperatures.
News Channel 6 and STARIMAGE Dentistry are teaming up to collect socks, in the Sox Appeal, for the Wichita Falls Faith Mission.
You can drop off new socks just inside the front door at News Channel 6 studio, located at 3601 Seymour Hwy, or at STARIMAGE Dentistry, located at 2200 Kell W. Blvd.
They will be collected and delivered to the men, women, and children in need at Faith Mission.
"Steve Sparks, the CEO of Faith Mission, said "We want to be able to provide as many as we can for them. this sock drive will really ma e it possible for them to have good protection on their feet. as you know many of our clients walk everywhere, they go. So we want them to have good warm socks. "
You have until November 15 to donate your socks.
