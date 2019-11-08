Enjoy the Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The weekend weather looks great. Sunshine returns with highs up near or above 70 both Saturday and Sunday. A blast of cold air arrives Monday with strong north winds and temperatures dropping through the 30s. This will be the coldest air so far this season with teens possible by Tuesday morning. There may be some light rain as the cold air arrives. If enough of it’s leftover by the time the air gets cold enough, we may see it end as a little light sleet.