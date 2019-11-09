24-hour gaming marathon raises money for Children’s Miracle Network

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Extra Life’s Wichita Falls Gamers for Good team began their 9th 24-hour gaming marathon to raise money via donations for the Children’s Miracle Network at United Regional.
“Chilren’s Miracle Network does good stuff and raising money for an organization that helps sick kids [get better] and if we can have some fun while we’re doing that, why not,” Walter Lambert IV, event organiser, said.
The marathon kicked off on Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. at MacTech Solutions and will end on Nov. 10 at 9 a.m.
“I saw a friend post online that he was doing it in Lubbock and I thought ‘I could probably do that, it doesn’t seem so hard to stay up for 24 hours playing video games,’" Lambert said. "That first year was tough. It was only me at the final stretch. The next year I invited some more people to come and more and more people have gotten involved every year that we’ve done it.”
They reached the halfway point of their $5,000 goal at about 10:30 a.m. which was only two and a half hours into the marathon.
“We’re at Mactech Solutions this year," Lambert said. "They were nice enough to let us use their space. We’ll be up here all day playing board games, video games, card games and we’ve got some guys that’re doing a 24-hour DnD [Dungeons and Dragons] session.”
Lambert said online participation is also welcome and profile names and gamer-tags can be shared on the event page.
You can visit the event’s Facebook page for more information and you can visit their website if you’re interested in donating.
