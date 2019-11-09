Notre Dame dominates in state championship victory

WEST, Texas (TNN) - The Notre Dame catholic school has four state titles in girls volleyball in its school’s history with the last one coming in 2013.
After watching Christ Academy win it last year, Notre Dame defeated the Lady Warriors yesterday to give them a shot at the title today.
Down in West for the TAPPS 1A state title game.
The Lady Knights accomplished one of their preseason goals, win a district title.
The other one, win a state championship, and they could do it against San Antonio Legacy Christian.
After a slow day yesterday where Notre Dame didn’t play their best, that was completely different today.
Reagan Macha was on fire for the Lady Knights taking set one 25-15.
“We saw the game yesterday, so we kind of saw what they had and what we were going to come in with," Notre Dame head coach Lisa Macha said. "Our gameplan and all. I truly believe after doing this a few times, that semifinal game is way more nerve-wracking.”
“I was so much more confident," Notre Dame senior OH Reagan Macha said. "We walked on this court and I knew it was a whole different feeling from yesterday.”
And they played like it too.
Set two Notre Dame would get the biggest lead of the match, leading by 11 points, thanks to smart play from all-tournament sophomore Tessa Luig and the Lady Knights take the set 25-14.
Now to set three and this was the best Legacy Christian would play, but it didn’t matter.
Faylin Abernathy would get some big kills on her way to 11 in the match, Reagan would have 18 in the match and both earned all-tournament team.
But just like yesterday it was Nell Rutherford, responsible for the winning point as the Notre Dame Lady Knights are state champions.
“It’s amazing," Notre Dame junior OH Faylin Abernathy said. "You can’t even describe how amazing it feels. Whenever that ball dropped, I was like ‘We’re champions, We just won this whole tournament.”
“She said, I’m so proud of you and then we both started crying," Reagan Macha said about her embrace with her mom after the match.
“A mom couldn’t be prouder, a coach couldn’t be prouder. it’s just a double plus," Lisa Macha said about the hug with her daughter.
“It’s been very rewarding," Abernathy said.
"Undefeated district champs and now state champs; it’s awesome.”
