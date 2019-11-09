Salvation Army donations have gone digital

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - No cash, no problem. Salvation Army donations have now gone digital.
They've turned to the thing we all have in our pocket, it's our cell phones. Now just by snapping a photo you can make a difference in just a couple minutes.
“It will take you directly to our website and just make whatever contribution you would like to make,” Sgt. Toby Romack with the Salvation Army said.
You can now use Apple Pay and Google pay to make donations, you just scan a QR code wherever you see a red kettle.
“So this makes it simple, so if I walk by and I ain’t got no cash well yeah they got Apple pay, it's simple,” Romack said.
This new way to may means you don’t have to carry anything more than your cell phone with you to want to buy something.
Also new this year people can sign up online to schedule when they can volunteer meaning they have to spend less on workers.
“So we can use that money here in Wichita Falls for our programs and services to those who come to us for help and hope,” Romack said. “About 95% of everything that goes into that red kettle goes right back into the community here.”
He says the city your donation goes to is based on the zip code you live in. The Better Business Bureau recommends when using digital wallets to buy things, make sure you know exactly where the money is going and you're protected from any fraud.
“Connect that app to a credit card, there may be some protections in place that way as opposed to linking that app directly to their debit card or bank account information,” Monica Horton with the BBB said.
The Salvation Army will have their kettle kickoff at Market Street this coming Wednesday starting at ten. The bell ringing season begins a week from today.
