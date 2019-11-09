Sheppard Spouses’ Club hosts Hangar Holiday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Sheppard Spouses’ Club opened the doors for day one of Hangar Holiday on Nov. 9. as they celebrated the 35th anniversary of the event.
“This event, it not only builds moral within our organization but it also helps the community because we have several local vendors who are able to have all of their shopping in one event instead of having several hours open over the week," Tiffany Kelley, Sheppard Spouses’ Club President said.
Event attendance passed 2,500 people by the two and a half hour mark.
"It’s just a really great event to focus on kicking off the holiday season and giving everybody a place to come together,” Kelley said.
Several squadrons and booster clubs from Sheppard AFB were also present and visitors could pay to get their picture taken with Santa Claus.
"We have everything that your hearts desire and all of the proceeds from today from the vendor booths go to our Shepard Spouses Club scholarship fund and also to our charitable grant fund where we can give money back to the local community and the base,” Kelley said.
The scholarships are handed out to military spouses and children.
Day two of the event is scheduled for Nov. 10 with doors opening at 11:00 a.m. and closing at 5:00 p.m.
