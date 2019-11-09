WF Museum of Art receives national accreditation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Museum of Art at Midwestern State University holds artwork from all over the country, but now they can feel a little more official.
After nearly a decade of a long accreditation process The Wichita Falls Museum of Art at Midwestern State University is now a nationally accredited museum.
This recognition from the American Alliance of Museums is the highest honor an American museum can receive.
The WF Museum of Art joins just 47 other Texas museums on the accreditation list.
You can get more information by visiting the WF Museum of Art at MSU Texas website.
