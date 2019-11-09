Monday and Tuesday look cold

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Sunday is going to be a beautiful day with temperatures in the low 70s. But a big shot of arctic air is coming into the forecast on Monday. With temperatures expected around freezing we could see some mixed precipitation depending on a few factors of the atmosphere. If we see anything it will be very light and nothing should stick as the ground should be way too warm and will melt it. Then temperatures Monday and Tuesday for the low look to fall into the low 20s.