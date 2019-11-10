Veterans honored and remembered at MAVA banquet

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Mexican American Veterans Association (MAVA) held its 17th annual Mexican Veterans’ Banquet on Nov. 9 at The Stone Palace.
“Every year we take pride and honor in our veterans," Jose Villastrigo, president of MAVA and veteran, said. “We feed up to 60-80 veterans along with their families.”
The color guard from Sheppard Air Force Base posted the colors and performed a ceremonial tribute.
“The most important thing about our organization is veterans," Villastrigo said. "We’re veterans helping veterans. We’re proud of that. We have a community that’s dedicated. They volunteer a countless amount of hours.”
MAVA has put on the banquets since 2002 and Villastrigo has been president for the last seven years.
“We always like to recognize our veterans, me being one. I feel proud that the community comes out and supports all of their local veterans," Jose said.
Veterans at the banquet were honored with applause before being served dinner.
“For me, it’s very important being a spouse of a veteran honoring all of our veterans that have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country," Tina Villastrigo, vice-president of MAVA, said. “I take great pleasure in doing this event every year.”
Volunteers from the Rider and Old High JROTC helped serve dinner to all of the guests in attendance.
“With us being a non-profit organization, we have a lot of sponsors who continue to support us and support our community," Tina Villastrigo said. "The money stays here in our community and helps all of our local veterans that are in need.”
“Texoma is a very generous community and we’d like to thank them personally right now,” Jose Villastrigo said. “It’s been an honor to see our local veterans come out and get recognized. A lot of them don’t.”
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.