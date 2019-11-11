Local Veterans Day ceremonies honor the past, present and future

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Plenty of places around Texoma are remembering our Veterans, and a lot of them are right in your backyard.
Burkburnett’s VFW honored veterans with a tribute at the Burkburnett Cemetery to remember those who have fallen in battle for their country.
For District 15 Commander Lilly today that we look back to support our future.
“Veterans day is very important basically its because of history, and what we have gone through, men and women that served our country whether they have volunteered or drafted they put their life on the line for all of us. and we need to recognized and remember that. the only way we can help our future is to remember the past,” said Dr. Carl Lilly.
A local school showed their appreciation with an assembly that included performances from their music classes, a Missing Man ceremony and got to hear from a guest speaker, who is also a retired US Colonel.
Today, we do it every year, we took time to thank our veterans that are connected with our school, parents, grandparents, NATO allies or whoever just for their service and what they mean to our country," said Tim Callaway, Principal at Christ Academy.
“Freedom has never been free, never will be, never has been from day one in 1766 when we declared independence. We had to fight for it and we still got to fight for it today," said retired US Colonel Vollney Corn.
Wichita Falls ISD also held a ceremony today with their guest speaker being Colonel Kenyon Bell.
Students from the Sheppard Elementary Choir and members of the JROTC also participated in the ceremony.
Windthorst High School held a Veterans Day ceremony on Monday afternoon in the gymnasium to honor the Scotland-Windthorst Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2676 and its Auxiliary along with all military veterans.
City View ISD held a morning Veterans Day ceremony with keynote speaker, Michael Messner, with intentions of reaching any veteran in Wichita County with some appreciation.
Montague County unveiled new additional names to the County War Memorial located at the County Courthouse, while also celebrating the service of veterans past on Monday morning.
