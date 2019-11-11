Power outages, street hazards to be aware of during inclement weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - ONCOR is responding to multiple power outages in the Texoma area.
Officials say crews have been working since 6 a.m. to get power back on for residents, which in this kind of weather is not easy.
The chilling temperatures, as well as the high moisture content, is making restoration processes difficult. Driving conditions can get hazardous, so ONCOR’s area manager warned everyone to be aware of workers in these sorts of settings.
“If you see crews working in the area, please be cautious by giving them the space they need in order to do the work,” said Gordon Drake, “and we’ll continue those restorations efforts until we get all our customers back on who can take service.”
Drake added that if high winds and freezing temperatures continue, more communities could see power outages, but he said he’s remaining optimistic.
High winds mean the potential for more than a power outage, with tree limbs and even trees themselves can topple over.
If a tree falls on your property lines, you as the property owner must take care of it.
However, if there is a road hazard, contact the street department. Public works’ deputy director says there is a crew available 24/7 to help clear the hazard.
“We can have anywhere from a handful to twenty depending on the winds, depending on the time of year,” said Teresa Rose.
She added, “definitely call and let us know so we can dispatch a crew and take care of it.”
If it is not normal business hours, Rose encourages residents to call the non-emergency number for the police department.
For the ONCOR power outage map, click here.
To report a hazard to the street department, call (940)761-7970
Non-emergency WFPD: (940)720-5000
