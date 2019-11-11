Powerful cold front brings strong wind, bitter cold

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A powerful cold front is blasting into Texoma this morning. Thanks to the front, winds are very strong out of the north and temperatures are falling. Today is one of those days when we’ve already hit our high temperature for the day, and it’s going to grow colder as the day goes on. Thanks to strong North winds, wind chills will be in the 20s later this morning and into this afternoon. With the cold front sweeping through this morning, occasional light rain or drizzle is expected, perhaps even some sleet. But temperatures will remain above freezing, and no travel problems are expected aside from the very strong North winds.