Local Care Center gives a veterans “Mail call"

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Some JROTC students in Wichita Falls spent the morning honoring veterans with touching letters.
"Dear Veterans, thank you for your service and also for keeping this country safe. I know that you get plenty of thank you letters, but here is another one," read Robert Gregg.
Robert Gregg served in the infantry in the United States Army, and though he may not remember every detail these days, the S.H Rider High JROTC hopes he knows his service is appreciated and will never be forgotten.
"Shaking their hands right now was really great because you can see the feelings that they have one was crying and I'm trying not to cry right now because it was just so sweet. Today was a good day," said Cdt Lit. Colonel Grace Estrada.
A partnership between Wichita Falls Hospice and Rider High school allowed about 20 of the Texhoma Christian Care Center veterans to received a “Mail Call” -- personalize letters of gratitude from cadets, many of whom have a family with similar stories.
"its really exciting to see people who served our country and I'm really like, I'm really grateful for it. Because I wouldn't be who I am today," said Estrada.
“Well, that’s real nice, that’s real nice there.” “Happy Veterans Day, Sincerely, Cadet Espinoza. Ok, put that right in there and keep it,” said Gregg
The Hospice Communications Coordinator says she is already working with the JROTC coordinator on a plan for next year’s Mail Call to be bigger and even better.
