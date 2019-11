WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tomorrow is going to be really really cold. The high will be in the morning and then the temperatures will drop like an anchor off a boat. We have a 50% chance for mixed precipitation in the form of small sleet and freezing drizzle. Accumulations will be very low, not even an tenth of an inch is going to be the total amount. Majority of the precipitation will be rain and drizzle at less than a tenth of an inch.