UPDATE: Family says shooting victim’s injuries are non-life threatening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Police have responded to a shooting on Monday afternoon on the east side of Wichita Falls.
The shooting happened a little after 3 p.m. in the 600 block of Roosevelt.
Officials tell us one person has been shot and taken to the hospital. Family members tell us the victim was a 24-year-old male. They also said the wounds were non-life threatening.
A suspect has not been identified but family members say the shooting could have been the result of a family altercation.
Police have blocked off roads in the area as they investigate the scene.
