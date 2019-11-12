Archer Co. inmate escapes custody

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Officials with Wichita Falls Police Department say an Archer County inmate being transported has escaped custody.
Be aware and keep an eye out in Wichita Falls for Luke Allen King.
He was being transported by Archer County Sheriff’s Office for treatment.
King freed himself from restraints and escaped custody.
He was last seen in and around the area of the 600 block of Sunset Drive and the WFISD bus barn.
He was reported to be wearing an orange Archer County Inmate uniform with grey sweat pants underneath and belly chains.
If you see this man please call 911 immediately and do not attempt to approach or detain him.
Officers are in the area searching for him right now.

