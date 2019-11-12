City of WF: Scheduled water outages for water main repairs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Water Distribution Division of the City of Wichita Falls is holding a planned repair of a water main leak at the intersection of Jacksboro Highway and Holiday Street, starting at 9:00 a.m. on November 13.
This repair will require closure of the two Southbound lanes of Jacksboro Highway and possibly the Holiday Street access road.
During this time traffic will be detoured around the area to protect the workers and the drivers alike.
The blocks highlighted in yellow in the maps below may experience a temporary disruption of the water supply.
This work is considered routine, however, there is not a current time estimate of how long it will take to repair the water leak and the following repair of the street on top.
Please take this road closure into account when traveling the Jacksboro Highway/Holiday Street area.
For more information you are asked to contact the Public Information Office at 940-761-7401.
If you lose water you may also contact the Water Distribution Division for project updates at 940-761-4333.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.