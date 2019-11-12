Coyotes focused on rebuilding a winning culture

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The high school basketball season is upon us with most teams either starting their season Tuesday or playing their final scrimmages.
For the Wichita Falls Coyotes, this new season means the start of the Jon Wagner era at Wichita Falls High School and the new coach says one of the biggest battles isn’t even a battle with these players.
“One thing I have noticed is they work extremely hard," new Coyotes head coach Jon Wagner said. "They are hungry to win, they will do whatever it takes to win and that’s the main battle that I thought I would have to face but they have already proven that they are going to do that.”
“I’m glad we have a hard-working team," WFHS junior guard Trey Fenoglio said. "I think we are really ready to work hard and show out this year and make playoffs.”
Work ethic is something that can't be taught and Wagner knows how important that will be.
He says his focus in year one is improving each game and getting back to the winning mentality.
“I really want to get out guys confidence level up," Wagner said. “Believe in themselves and each other and get that old attitude that we had back in the day here at Old High back again.”
For Wagner and the Coyotes to accomplish that, they will have to buy into the new coaching and a lot of that falls on the older players to be good leaders.
“As a senior leader, it’s a big help to coach since he’s new and getting all the younger guys in line," WFHS senior guard AJ Howell said.
“They keep the kids to work after school and do things on their own," Wagner said. "The work ethic they bring has been something that the kids have all relied on.”
