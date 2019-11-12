Local teachers receive combined $14k through Limeades for Learning

Local teachers receive combined $14k through Limeades for Learning
SONIC Drive-In, in partnership with non-profit DonorsChoose, hosted it’s annual Limeades for Learning Fall Voting campaign. (Source: Limeades For Learning)
By Katelyn Fox | November 12, 2019 at 2:44 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 2:44 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - SONIC Drive-In, in partnership with non-profit DonorsChoose, hosted it’s annual Limeades for Learning Fall Voting campaign.

Between Monday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 27, SONIC fans voted for the projects they found the most inspiring, ranging from new pencils and paper to new tablets and robotics kits.

That vote gave some local public school teachers a portion of the $1 million raised during the campaign.

In Wichita Falls, 11 outstanding teachers at three different schools in the District were among the public school teachers whose projects earned funding for teaching resources as part of the annual Fall Voting campaign.

These 11 teachers received a combined $14,030 from the campaign.

To see a full list of public school teacher projects that were funded through Limeades for Learning, including those in Wichita Falls, visit their website.

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.