Local teachers receive combined $14k through Limeades for Learning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - SONIC Drive-In, in partnership with non-profit DonorsChoose, hosted it’s annual Limeades for Learning Fall Voting campaign.
Between Monday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 27, SONIC fans voted for the projects they found the most inspiring, ranging from new pencils and paper to new tablets and robotics kits.
That vote gave some local public school teachers a portion of the $1 million raised during the campaign.
In Wichita Falls, 11 outstanding teachers at three different schools in the District were among the public school teachers whose projects earned funding for teaching resources as part of the annual Fall Voting campaign.
- Cristina Manzel at Booker T Washington Elementary for the projects “Let’s Get Some Celebrating Up in Here!”, “We Need a Chromebook, Yes We Do!” and “We Need a Doc! A Document Camera.”
- Cristina Miser at Booker T Washington Elementary for the project "Let's Get This Year Started Out the Right Way!"
- Kandice Edwards at Booker T Washington Elementary for the project "School Supplies Make Us Smile!"
- Elena Martinez at Lamar Elementary School for the projects “Basic Needs for an Active Class”, “Glowing Our Brains”, “Organized Learning” and “Technology for the New Generation.”
- Emily Halverson at Lamar Elementary School for the project "Updating the Library from the 90's to Now"
- Kaycie Taylor at Lamar Elementary School for the projects “Be Drug Free...You Only Live Once” and “Looking for Ways to Serve, Motivate, and Support Student Success!”
- Kyle Redding at Lamar Elementary School for the project "A Fright to Remember"
- Megan Halford at Lamar Elementary School for the projects “Been There, Done That, Got the T-Shirt”, “From StART to Finish”, “From StART to Organized Art Supplies” and “Shaping Little Artists.”
- Mindy Tedford at Lamar Elementary School for the projects “It’s all Fun & Games at Carnival Night”, “Let’s Celebrate 'Smarty’ Gras” and “Listen to My Every Word, part 2.”
- Stephanie Roberts at Lamar Elementary School for the projects “Ordinary Supplies for Extraordinary Students”, “Sometimes We Just Need a Break!”, “We Can Beat That Texas Heat!”, and “We Can Beat That Texas Heat, Part 2!”
- Tiffany Hutchison at Milam Elementary School for the projects “Comfy Kinder” and “Kinder, Full STEAM Ahead!”
These 11 teachers received a combined $14,030 from the campaign.
To see a full list of public school teacher projects that were funded through Limeades for Learning, including those in Wichita Falls, visit their website.
