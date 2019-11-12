LPD looking for vehicle connected to homicide

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle connected to a west Lawton homicide.
According to officials, they are looking for a late 2000s blue Dodge Durango. The vehicle is reportedly connected to the murder of Tariq Jackson who was shot near NW 38th and Arlington.
If you have any information on the location of this vehicle, contact Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 580-355-INFO.
