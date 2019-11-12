Teresa Caves announced as 2019 Wichitan of the Year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Chamber held an Economic Forum on Tuesday and at that forum they announced the Wichitan of the Year for 2019.
Teresa Pontius Caves was presented with The Wichitan of the Year award for her outstanding work in the community.
Caves recently retired from her position as CEO of the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation (WFACF).
She was also once named to Good Housekeeping’s 100 Women of Promise list.
During her speech Caves talked about the importance of, “blooming where you grow,” attributing her success to her time living in Wichita Falls.
