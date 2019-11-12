29th Economic Forum addresses WF business concerns

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Unemployment for Wichita Falls is sitting at three-percent, less than the state average which is at 3.5-percent. Now business owners are working to figure out how to not only recruit new employees to the city, but how to keep them here as well.
Business leaders and the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce worked to address those challenges today at the Economic Forum. Local business owner Gonzalo Robles said he’s seen first hand both the problems with recruiting new employees and enticing people to lay down roots in Wichita Falls.
“With us, what is extremely important is letting know, especially local communities, that there are opportunities here,” said Robles, “they don’t have to go anywhere else.”
Moseley has spoken all over Texas during his time as the Texas Association of Business’ CEO, bringing advice on different employee incentives. Those could include higher wages, relocation incentives or increase workplace perks.
“Very very interesting to go around the state and listen to business leaders and what they see are opportunities and what they see are challenges,” explained Moseley, “the opportunities in Wichita Falls are very dramatic.”
For Robles, he believed education will help boost the city’s economy as well as help with employee recruitment.
“I truly believe investing in education is an economic investment into our community," he said, "we need to provide educational opportunities so we can keep this economy vibrant.”
Moseley added, “we know that change is just over the horizon.”
