8th Street closure in effect until Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Leaders with Wichita Falls Public Works Department announced Wednesday that Avenue I will be closed until the end of January 2020 due to the ongoing Kemp-Monroe Drainage Project.
They have announced they will also be repairing a stormwater drainage pipe in the 800 block of 8th Street between Lamar Street and Scott Avenue starting November 11.
This repair is expected to take three days.
8th Street will be closed from Lamar Street to Scott Avenue during the repair.
TXDOT advises the public to avoid the area until the repair is finished.
Projects and closures like these are causing residents in the area to find other ways to get around construction during their daily commutes.
Andrea Amaya moved to a neighborhood off of Kemp and Avenue I earlier this year.
“It’s really quiet. I like the community. We have really good neighbors,” Amaya said.
Now, it is not so peaceful because of construction completely blocking Avenue I right by their house.
“It’s kind of hard, especially when you have people trying to get to our house," Amaya said. “They’re having to go all the way around…Then they have them working late till like about 6 o’clock, so it goes on pretty much all day. It’s a lot of noise making.”
Those with the Wichita Falls Public Works Department said the construction on Avenue I is one of the last pieces in a $9 million project that began years ago aimed at fixing a flooding issue.
“You would get water that was two or three feet deep in the street," Deputy Director of Public Works Teresa Rose said.
She understands closing of streets is an inconvenience to residents and businesses but, she also said it is a necessary process to keep people safe. “The biggest thing for driver safety and pedestrian safety is getting all this water underground so they don’t have to deal with it on the street,” Rose stated.
Amaya is glad the issue of flooding is getting fixed, “It's really necessary, especially through here too with all the dips and ditches. So, I understand why they're fixing it.”
She just hopes the construction does not last longer than expected, “I hope they finish pretty quickly because of the noise but hopefully there’s less of a splash going on over here.”
The entire Kemp-Monroe Drainage Project is expected to be completed by February.
