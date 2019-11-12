Tuesday will be cold despite sunshine, lighter winds

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We’re waking up to record low temperatures this morning. In Wichita Falls, the record low for this date was 24 degrees set in 2013. Today is not going to be a warm day but we will see Sunshine all day and winds will be fairly light this afternoon.
Our roads are dry this morning, therefore no icy spots or travel problems on the way to work or school. Parts of the Texas Hill Country or under a winter weather advisory this morning with some snow and sleet falling and temperatures in the upper 20s. We have fairly quiet weather for the remainder of the week with a fair amount of sunshine every day. So we’ll see a cycle of cold mornings and pleasant afternoons.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.