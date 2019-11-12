UPDATE: ‘Person of interest’ arrested in connection to October Lawton murder

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department says they have taken a person of interest into custody who is connected to an October murder at a northwest Lawton nightclub.
LPD released the statement on Tuesday afternoon. They did not confirm if the person taken into custody was Jamar Jackson, the man who had a warrant issued for his arrest last week in connection to the same shooting.
In the warrant, Jackson was accused of shooting Tahiba Willis multiple times in the early morning hours of October 6.
Willis eventually died at the hospital.
We have reached out to LPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Timothy Jenkins in an attempt to confirm if Jackson was the person taken into custody but have not yet heard back.
