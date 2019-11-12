UPDATE WFPD: Victim actually suspect in ATM robbery

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested the ‘victim’ in the Sikes Senter ATM theft, claiming his story was a bit fishy.
They were looking for a man who robbed an armored car worker at Sikes Senter Mall on the morning of Oct. 18, but the story the victim told didn’t quite add up.
Police at the time said the victim told them that suspect showed him a gun and was able to make off with an undisclosed amount of cash while the ATM was being routinely serviced. The 'suspect’ was described as wearing a black bandana over his face and left the scene in a black sedan.
The 'victim’ Timothy Paul Sears was arrested on Oct. 30 at his home.
Officer Johnson with the WFPD confirmed they had suspicions about the details of his story.
Sears was arrested for theft over $2,500 but under $30,000 and also for making a false report to a peace officer.
Sears was released on Oct. 31 from the Wichita County Jail after being bailed out on $25,000.
