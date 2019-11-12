WF Public Library to offer bike locks

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Biking around Downtown Wichita Falls has become commonplace.
The Wichita Falls Public Library is now offering bike locks for library visitors.
The library says people often bring their bikes inside to try to keep them safe.
Now they can offer you a lock to keep your bicycle safe while at the library.
They’ll hang on to the key and when you’re ready to leave, they’ll unlock your bike.
For more information you can check out the Wichita Falls Public Library website or their Facebook page.
