WFISD swim team shares special bond

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It may be the coldest day of the season but one Texoma team was on fire this weekend.
You might not know that WFISD has a swim team, but they are actually pretty successful.
Rider, Old High and Hirschi all competed in Altus against other Oklahoma schools on Saturday and they had several first-place finishes.
But what makes this team special is the combination of three schools as one team representing Wichita Falls.
“We are three separate schools, like our own school traditions and everything, but at the end of the day we all come together," Hirschi sophomore Julia Camacho said. "We have that one thing, that we all love which is swim.”
“Everybody practices together, it’s a lot of fun," WFHS junior Ethan Oechsner said. "We always hang out at each other’s houses and stuff like that.”
“My favorite thing is the team and how supportive they are," Rider sophomore Dorian Ramsey said. "I feel like we have gotten a lot closer this year and I just love how at every meet, we are just there for each other, cheering each other on.”>
1 wichita falls rider 'a' 2:23.89 2:23.03 18
1) nardini, olivia 13 2) waters, lauren w 16
3) rosario, lexi 16 4) burns, addison p 17
2 altus bulldogs 'a' 2:17.33 2:23.47 14
1) allemeier, kylie 15 2) flynt, natalie
3) scott, sarah 4) nettleton, mckenzie 18
3 duncan high school-ok 'a' nt 2:33.25 12
1) harper, madelyn 2) elser, stephanie
3) cox, linsay 4) glover, gaby
4 altus bulldogs 'b' nt 2:38.20 10
1) johanes, kiara 2) browne, ariel 17
3) bersabal., anne 17 4) cook, macinzee 16
5 yukon high school 'a' 2:42.03 2:43.47 8
1) raley, jordan 2) hiatt, victoria
3) aguilera, johana 4) manning, madison
6 altus bulldogs 'c' nt x3:08.55
1) tesh, ellie 16 2) hiatt, alina
3) furfey, gracie 17 4) bersabal, zea
1 wichita falls rider 'a' 2:06.69 2:03.63 18
1) wang, matt j 16 2) genewick, joe m 15
3) beshear, elijah s 18 4) spears, john t 17
2 altus bulldogs 'a' 1:57.25 2:05.12 14
1) hart, canyon 18 2) bain, canyon 15
3) clendennen, trey 15 4) shive, kaleb 17
3 yukon high school 'a' 2:09.73 2:10.26 12
1) auld, isaiah 2) morris, caden
3) mcintyre, logan 4) williams, jared
4 duncan high school-ok 'a' nt 2:11.49 10
1) smith, ethan 2) thiebaud, mayson
3) alston, dax 4) kinerd, korton
5 altus bulldogs 'b' nt 2:21.06 8
1) elliott, taeve 2) kyser, keegan 16
3) kille, aiden 4) duncan, nick 16
6 yukon high school 'b' nt 2:30.98 6
1) printup, koby 2) palomino, iram
3) nelson, chris 4) cobb, liam
7 wichita falls 'a' 2:39.74 2:32.30 4
1) tant, nick 14 2) gerards, jonas 16
3) mahmound, youssef 16 4) oechsner, brandon 14
1 flynt, natalie altus 2:33.33 2:29.86 9
2 camacho, julia hirschi hs 2:32.34 2:33.87 7
3 harper, madelyn dun-ok nt 2:36.15 6
4 sale, jozzlynn yukon 2:51.45 2:49.55 5
5 nettleton, mckenzie altus 2:50.52 2:55.19 4
6 raley, jordan yukon nt 3:00.59 3
7 swor, hope dun-ok nt 3:00.98 2
8 cox, linsay dun-ok nt 3:09.43 1
9 patterson, jordan dun-ok nt x3:24.59
10 saffle, mallorie rider hs 3:41.90 3:27.20
1 cook, davidson l rider hs 2:30.23 2:26.18 9
2 breault, grayson p wichita falls hs 2:25.01 2:28.89 7
3 alston, dax dun-ok nt 2:39.10 6
4 socha, george altus nt 2:39.80 5
5 tant, nick wichita falls hs 2:44.75 2:45.77 4
6 kyser, keegan altus 2:46.04 2:48.05 3
7 wehmeyer, bryce altus 2:39.72 2:49.84 2
8 lu, david yukon 3:06.50 2:53.86 1
9 elliott, tuck altus 3:11.06 x2:55.60
10 hernandez, leon rider hs nt 2:58.67
11 cantero, lucas dun-ok nt 3:02.05
1 nardini, olivia rider hs 2:49.21 2:49.84 9
2 luisi, valentina hirschi hs 2:50.42 2:59.01 7
3 scott, sarah altus 3:00.21 3:00.31 6
4 bersabal., anne altus 3:24.86 3:16.73 5
5 elser, stephanie dun-ok nt 3:36.63 4
6 furfey, gracie altus 3:25.75 3:36.76 3
-- toney, amanda yukon nt dq
-- fuston, chelsea yukon nt dq
-- wood, sydney dun-ok nt dq
1 genewick, joe m rider hs 2:30.98 2:30.61 9
2 bain, canyon altus 2:45.24 2:37.79 7
3 ok, niel j rider hs nt 2:38.04 6
4 thiebaud, mayson dun-ok nt 2:49.12 5
5 clendennen, trey altus nt 2:50.27 4
6 abdelaziz, farris yukon 3:12.82 3:07.51 3
-- devoe, jackson dun-ok nt dq
-- stewart, caden dun-ok nt dq
1 beckner, cayden altus 33.36 31.57 9
2 glover, gaby dun-ok nt 31.91 7
3 burns, addison p rider hs 32.61 32.35 6
4 browne, ariel altus 33.52 33.74 5
5 johanes, kiara altus nt 33.96 4
6 ramsey, dorian e rider hs 34.01 34.52 3
7 manning, madison yukon 35.08 35.18 2
8 siler, mia rider hs 36.82 35.81 1
9 thomas, briana dun-ok nt 36.46
10 mikhelotti, caydance yukon 38.46 37.21
11 cummings, lynlee yukon 36.96 37.36
12 besabe, zoe yukon 38.13 x37.81
13 patterson, jordan dun-ok nt 37.97
14 prefontaine, trinity rider hs 38.48 x39.12
15 pollock, nicole dun-ok nt x39.58
16 cummings, sydney yukon 43.26 x40.16
17 bersabal, zea altus 42.55 x40.32
18 spangler, lindsey yukon 44.15 x41.95
19 robb, kalina yukon nt x42.27
20 norris, joslyn altus 49.72 x43.91
21 sanchez, amy wichita falls hs 50.33 44.34
22 coomes, lana yukon 45.27 x44.50
23 mcaskill, bailey altus 55.47 x44.55
24 hiatt, alina altus 48.04 x45.98
25 hutto, anna dun-ok nt x47.51
26 harkness, kamryn yukon 53.85 x49.78
27 moore, chloe yukon 51.91 x52.27
1 shive, kaleb altus 25.66 25.92 9
2 smith, ethan dun-ok nt 27.17 7
3 beshear, elijah s rider hs 26.82 27.42 6
4 spears, john t rider hs 27.47 27.76 5
5 higginbotham, conner wichita falls hs 29.16 28.09 4
6 wang, matt j rider hs 28.19 28.81 3
7 oechsner, ethan t wichita falls hs 30.07 29.48 2
8 poore, jb b rider hs 29.43 x29.97
9 kille, aiden altus 30.54 30.08 1
10 kinerd, korton dun-ok nt 31.06
11 berg, clayton yukon 33.12 31.18
12 cobb, liam yukon 32.17 31.41
13 gerards, jonas wichita falls hs 35.02 31.69
14 elliott, taeve altus nt 31.93
15 mahmound, youssef wichita falls hs 31.96 x32.01
16 riley, jacob dun-ok nt 33.12
17 printup, koby yukon 32.56 33.45
18 jandebeur, gabe yukon 34.32 x34.61
19 williams, ryan yukon 36.82 x35.09
20 lee, ethan yukon 31.62 x35.25
21 vaughn, tito dun-ok nt x37.28
22 flanagan, trevor yukon 40.51 x38.34
23 garmon, brady altus nt x41.19
24 cantero, dominic dun-ok nt x42.34
25 whitson, thadius h rider hs 47.12 x45.75
26 morales, malachi altus 55.11 x47.52
27 pickettt, mason altus 58.97 x1:02.37
1 rosario, lexi rider hs 1:12.02 1:12.14 9
2 luisi, valentina hirschi hs 1:16.16 1:23.55 7
3 bersabal., anne altus 1:25.41 1:27.32 6
4 aguilera, johana yukon 1:36.92 1:42.62 5
5 furfey, gracie altus 1:45.22 1:54.82 4
-- spangler, lindsey yukon 1:43.22 dq
1 auld, isaiah yukon 1:04.37 1:03.05 9
2 cook, davidson l rider hs 1:10.52 1:13.67 7
3 mcintyre, logan yukon 1:09.68 1:14.74 6
4 hart, canyon altus 1:16.93 1:18.67 5
5 clendennen, trey altus nt 1:21.55 4
6 poore, jb b rider hs 1:20.39 1:26.92 3
7 dethomas, ostyn dun-ok nt 1:31.64 2
1 flynt, natalie altus 1:09.54 1:08.83 9
2 beckner, cayden altus 1:20.81 1:11.30 7
3 burns, addison p rider hs 1:11.36 1:13.82 6
4 ramsey, dorian e rider hs 1:16.01 1:17.23 5
5 siler, mia rider hs 1:24.38 1:18.13 4
6 glover, gaby dun-ok nt 1:18.39 3
7 nettleton, mckenzie altus 1:14.48 1:18.77 2
8 manning, madison yukon 1:20.46 1:19.71 1
9 hiatt, victoria yukon 1:17.84 1:19.84
10 marion, hailey hirschi hs 1:23.27 1:21.05
11 bates, tori dun-ok nt 1:28.28
12 fuston, chelsea yukon 1:31.87 1:31.92
13 pollock, nicole dun-ok nt 1:32.62
14 wood, sydney dun-ok nt x1:33.19
15 weaver, peyton yukon 1:35.75 x1:36.24
16 bersabal, zea altus 1:52.27 x1:37.12
17 santos, jaycee dun-ok nt x1:39.92
18 mcaskill, bailey altus nt x1:42.41
19 sanchez, amy wichita falls hs 1:53.80 1:42.58
20 hartley, charlee yukon 1:48.64 x1:50.54
21 munoz, dazzalin rider hs 2:10.25 x1:51.13
-- brown, abagail yukon nt dq
1 shive, kaleb altus 58.36 58.07 9
2 beshear, elijah s rider hs 58.10 1:01.33 7
3 smith, ethan dun-ok nt 1:01.73 6
4 spears, john t rider hs 1:03.78 1:04.25 5
5 higginbotham, conner wichita falls hs 1:05.88 1:05.95 4
6 oechsner, ethan t wichita falls hs 1:07.64 1:06.94 3
7 kille, aiden altus 1:08.64 1:11.39 2
8 tant, nick wichita falls hs 1:11.96 1:11.49 1
9 cobb, liam yukon 1:11.46 1:11.89
10 printup, koby yukon 1:15.06 1:12.43
11 morris, caden yukon 1:09.33 1:13.45
12 williams, jared yukon 1:16.51 x1:16.13
13 kinerd, korton dun-ok nt 1:16.48
14 oechsner, brandon wichita falls hs 1:21.67 x1:16.91
15 lee, ethan yukon 1:18.10 x1:23.37
16 payne, jameson dun-ok nt 1:24.81
17 leaf, taylor altus 1:42.94 1:33.86
18 cantero, dominic dun-ok nt x1:42.95
19 morales, malachi altus 1:58.60 x1:54.70
1 allemeier, kylie altus 5:03.93 5:08.88 9
2 camacho, julia hirschi hs 5:28.60 5:33.57 7
3 waters, lauren w rider hs 5:38.14 5:38.99 6
4 music, colee rider hs 6:02.96 5:52.52 5
5 cox, linsay dun-ok nt 6:23.72 4
6 aguilera, johana yukon 6:41.13 6:32.04 3
7 besabe, zoe yukon 6:54.33 6:47.76 2
8 cummings, sydney yukon nt 7:40.59 1
9 coomes, lana yukon 7:47.67 x7:50.10
1 hart, canyon altus 4:55.79 4:59.24 9
2 breault, grayson p wichita falls hs 5:16.28 5:15.80 7
3 mcintyre, logan yukon nt 5:37.36 6
4 socha, george altus nt 5:46.53 5
5 abdelaziz, farris yukon 6:47.17 6:12.98 4
6 cantero, lucas dun-ok nt 6:24.83 3
7 hernandez, leon rider hs 6:43.50 6:32.59 2
8 devoe, jackson dun-ok nt 7:08.97 1
1 wichita falls rider 'a' 2:08.33 2:10.77 18
1) nardini, olivia 13 2) waters, lauren w 16
3) burns, addison p 17 4) rosario, lexi 16
2 altus bulldogs 'a' 2:05.86 2:17.01 14
1) nettleton, mckenzie 18 2) cook, macinzee 16
3) browne, ariel 17 4) beckner, cayden
3 wichita falls rider 'b' 2:23.64 2:21.69 12
1) music, colee 16 2) prefontaine, trinity 16
3) siler, mia 13 4) ramsey, dorian e 15
4 altus bulldogs 'b' nt 2:25.71 10
1) scott, lexie 2) tesh, ellie 16
3) bersabal, zea 4) johanes, kiara
5 yukon high school 'a' 2:29.59 2:25.96 8
1) sale, jozzlynn 2) toney, amanda
3) cummings, lynlee 4) manning, madison
6 duncan high school-ok 'a' nt 2:32.98 6
1) wood, sydney 2) elser, stephanie
3) thomas, briana 4) bates, tori
7 duncan high school-ok 'b' nt 2:43.70 4
1) hutto, anna 2) santos, jaycee
3) patterson, jordan 4) pollock, nicole
1 wichita falls rider 'a' 1:50.43 1:50.81 18
1) spears, john t 17 2) wang, matt j 16
3) genewick, joe m 15 4) beshear, elijah s 18
2 yukon high school 'a' 1:59.09 1:57.45 14
1) morris, caden 2) berg, clayton
3) mcintyre, logan 4) auld, isaiah
3 duncan high school-ok 'a' nt 1:57.53 12
1) smith, ethan 2) thiebaud, mayson
3) kinerd, korton 4) alston, dax
4 wichita falls 'a' 2:02.47 2:00.82 10
1) oechsner, ethan t 16 2) mahmound, youssef 16
3) breault, grayson p 16 4) higginbotham, conner 14
5 wichita falls rider 'b' 2:03.51 2:03.89 8
1) poore, jb b 17 2) hernandez, leon 16
3) ok, niel j 14 4) cook, davidson l 15
6 altus bulldogs 'a' 1:47.32 2:03.92 6
1) duncan, nick 16 2) kille, aiden
3) wehmeyer, bryce 15 4) kyser, keegan 16
7 yukon high school 'b' 2:09.21 2:14.33 4
1) lu, david 2) nelson, chris
3) printup, koby 4) lee, ethan
-- duncan high school-ok 'b' nt dq
1) dethomas, ostyn 2) vaughn, tito
3) riley, jacob 4) payne, jameson
-- altus bulldogs 'b' nt dq
1) garmon, brady 2) elliott, tuck
3) elliott, taeve 4) socha, george
1 allemeier, kylie altus 1:14.81 1:16.05 9
2 nardini, olivia rider hs 1:18.92 1:18.30 7
3 scott, sarah altus 1:21.50 1:20.76 6
4 rosario, lexi rider hs 1:19.81 1:21.50 5
5 raley, jordan yukon 1:26.90 1:26.67 4
6 bates, tori dun-ok nt 1:31.99 3
7 marion, hailey hirschi hs 1:35.00 1:33.54 1.5
7 cook, macinzee altus 1:35.28 1:33.54 1.5
9 sale, jozzlynn yukon 1:36.88 1:33.76
10 thomas, briana dun-ok nt 1:35.03
11 toney, amanda yukon nt 1:45.80
12 mikhelotti, caydance yukon nt x1:46.72
13 santos, jaycee dun-ok nt 1:48.79
14 hutto, anna dun-ok nt x1:50.63
15 munoz, dazzalin rider hs 2:17.90 2:01.09
-- robb, kalina yukon nt dq
-- weaver, peyton yukon nt dq
1 genewick, joe m rider hs 1:12.35 1:11.39 9
2 wang, matt j rider hs 1:15.09 1:14.22 7
3 alston, dax dun-ok nt 1:16.58 6
4 berg, clayton yukon 1:19.66 1:17.69 5
5 elliott, taeve altus nt 1:24.12 4
6 duncan, nick altus 1:30.83 1:24.14 3
7 wehmeyer, bryce altus 1:29.35 1:28.63 2
8 jandebeur, gabe yukon 1:29.02 1:30.39 1
9 leaf, taylor altus 1:58.65 x1:44.38
-- vaughn, tito dun-ok nt dq
1 harper, madelyn dun-ok nt 1:29.98 9
2 johanes, kiara altus nt 1:38.56 7
3 browne, ariel altus 1:36.06 1:38.60 6
4 waters, lauren w rider hs 1:34.79 1:39.21 5
5 music, colee rider hs 1:40.46 1:40.60 4
6 elser, stephanie dun-ok nt 1:45.28 3
7 tesh, ellie altus 1:48.75 1:49.22 2
8 hiatt, victoria yukon 1:50.22 1:50.03 1
9 prefontaine, trinity rider hs 1:53.06 1:53.31
10 cummings, lynlee yukon 2:02.23 1:54.34
11 hiatt, alina altus 2:12.86 x2:04.90
12 hartley, charlee yukon 2:02.62 2:08.60
13 saffle, mallorie rider hs 2:30.84 x2:16.75
14 norris, joslyn altus 2:19.47 x2:18.48
1 thiebaud, mayson dun-ok nt 1:17.84 9
2 bain, canyon altus 1:18.93 1:17.99 7
3 auld, isaiah yukon 1:19.50 1:18.39 6
4 mahmound, youssef wichita falls hs 1:21.80 1:20.49 5
5 ok, niel j rider hs 1:19.20 1:20.82 4
6 kyser, keegan altus 1:28.78 1:28.77 3
7 williams, jared yukon 1:39.47 1:31.75 2
8 morris, caden yukon 1:32.85 1:33.68 1
9 oechsner, brandon wichita falls hs 1:41.75 1:35.00
10 riley, jacob dun-ok nt 1:36.95
11 gerards, jonas wichita falls hs 1:41.38 1:37.13
12 lu, david yukon 2:45.23 x1:39.37
13 payne, jameson dun-ok nt 1:47.53
14 elliott, tuck altus 1:49.99 1:57.44
-- dethomas, ostyn dun-ok nt dq
-- flanagan, trevor yukon 1:57.32 dq
1 altus bulldogs 'a' 4:33.49 4:40.52 18
1) allemeier, kylie 15 2) beckner, cayden
3) flynt, natalie 4) scott, sarah
2 wichita falls rider 'a' 5:30.42 5:26.17 14
1) music, colee 16 2) prefontaine, trinity 16
3) siler, mia 13 4) ramsey, dorian e 15
3 yukon high school 'a' 5:22.70 5:26.86 12
1) aguilera, johana 2) toney, amanda
3) hiatt, victoria 4) raley, jordan
4 altus bulldogs 'b' nt 5:28.90 10
1) bersabal., anne 17 2) tesh, ellie 16
3) scott, lexie 4) cook, macinzee 16
5 duncan high school-ok 'a' nt 5:31.09 8
1) glover, gaby 2) cox, linsay
3) swor, hope 4) harper, madelyn
6 duncan high school-ok 'b' nt 5:59.58 6
1) wood, sydney 2) thomas, briana
3) patterson, jordan 4) bates, tori
7 yukon high school 'b' 6:37.92 6:16.33 4
1) fuston, chelsea 2) cummings, sydney
3) coomes, lana 4) besabe, zoe
1 altus bulldogs 'a' 4:07.56 4:17.83 18
1) hart, canyon 18 2) clendennen, trey 15
3) bain, canyon 15 4) shive, kaleb 17
2 wichita falls rider 'a' 4:43.53 4:44.08 14
1) poore, jb b 17 2) hernandez, leon 16
3) cook, davidson l 15 4) ok, niel j 14
3 yukon high school 'a' nt 4:54.73 12
1) abdelaziz, farris 2) cobb, liam
3) williams, jared 4) berg, clayton
4 altus bulldogs 'b' nt 5:06.32 10
1) duncan, nick 16 2) socha, george
3) elliott, tuck 4) wehmeyer, bryce 15
5 duncan high school-ok 'a' nt 5:49.45 8
1) devoe, jackson 2) stewart, caden
3) dethomas, ostyn 4) riley, jacob
-- wichita falls 'a' 4:33.33 dq
1) oechsner, ethan t 16 2) tant, nick 14
3) breault, grayson p 16 4) higginbotham, conner 14
1. Altus bulldogs 189.5 2. Wichita falls rider 137
3. Duncan high school 78 4. Yukon high school 59
5. Wichita falls hirschi 29.5
1. Altus bulldogs 140 1. Wichita falls rider 140
3. Yukon high school 92 4. Duncan high school 75
5. Wichita falls 51
