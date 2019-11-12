Windthorst’s Cy Belcher named Blitz on 6 Player of the Week

WINDTHORST, Texas (TNN) - The high school football regular season has come to an end and the final week of the season has some great individual standouts.
But the Blitz on 6 Player of the Week is the first to win it twice this season.
Windthorst's Cy Belcher was doing his thing Friday night against Petrolia.
Belcher threw for 286 yards and five scores and also ran in a touchdown.
He led the Trojans to their second-straight undefeated district title.
Windthorst will face Shamrock in the first round this Thursday in Iowa Park.
Previous winners:
WK 1: Graham’s Daniel Gilbertson
WK 2: City View’s Jayln Marks
WK 3: Hirschi’s Tryston Randall
WK 4: Iowa Park’s Trent Green
WK 5: Burkburnett’s Mason Duke
WK 6: Knox City’s Abraham Nevarez
WK 7: Nocona’s Carter Horn
WK 8: Windthorst’s Cy Belcher
WK 9: Archer City’s Layne Briggs
WK 10: Notre Dame’s Andrew Koch
