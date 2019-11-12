Windthorst’s Cy Belcher named Blitz on 6 Player of the Week

Windthorst's Cy Belcher combined for 6 TD's in win over Petrolia. (Source: KAUZ)
By Brian Shrull | November 11, 2019 at 7:03 PM CST - Updated November 11 at 7:03 PM

WINDTHORST, Texas (TNN) - The high school football regular season has come to an end and the final week of the season has some great individual standouts.

But the Blitz on 6 Player of the Week is the first to win it twice this season.

Windthorst's Cy Belcher was doing his thing Friday night against Petrolia.

Belcher threw for 286 yards and five scores and also ran in a touchdown.

He led the Trojans to their second-straight undefeated district title.

Windthorst will face Shamrock in the first round this Thursday in Iowa Park.

Previous winners:

WK 1: Graham’s Daniel Gilbertson

WK 2: City View’s Jayln Marks

WK 3: Hirschi’s Tryston Randall

WK 4: Iowa Park’s Trent Green

WK 5: Burkburnett’s Mason Duke

WK 6: Knox City’s Abraham Nevarez

WK 7: Nocona’s Carter Horn

WK 8: Windthorst’s Cy Belcher

WK 9: Archer City’s Layne Briggs

WK 10: Notre Dame’s Andrew Koch

