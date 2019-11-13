Experienced youth leading Hirschi basketball

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - “Last year, when we started the season, those guys were like a deer in the headlights," Hirschi boys head coach Donald Hedge said.
The Hirschi boys basketball team was one of the younger teams in the area last year, but they still won a playoff game before running into Decatur.
Now, it’s that experience of playing together that the Huskies say will help them compete for a district title.
“Stepping up, making sure everyone is together, everyone is doing their part and really it made me want to push not only myself but my teammates," Hirschi senior center Gabriel Colbert said.
“We had to get more of a connection and a bond with the younger players and older players," Hirschi junior guard Kameron Hedge said. "It was a lot of our first times on varsity last year and we didn’t know who the leader was so it was a toss-up. But now we know what we got to do and we are perfecting our game.”
“We became more as a unit," Hirschi senior guard Nasir Watson said. "We became more as one. Over the season we became as a team, more as a team.”
The Huskies went 4-4 in district play last year and now they might be even younger than last year, having just three seniors on the roster.
But what they lack in age, coach Hedge says they make up in basketball IQ.
“You may not think it comes into play a lot but we have some really intelligent young men," coach Hedge said. "That’s going to allow me to implement maybe some more complex schemes.”
That intelligence will play a big part in the main thing the Huskies want to do this season.
Hirschi wants to play low-scoring basketball with a strong defense and it’s their chemistry on the court that will carry them.
“Our defense, most definitely, that’s what we emphasize in practice," Colbert said. "Even when we aren’t in practice, we are just in the open gym, even outside of Hirschi. We make sure we are communicating.”
“Hard work, part of being a unit you have to talk and communicate," Watson said. "Just being a family.”
