Keeping animals safe during winds

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center is seeing an increase in animals that have gotten loose. This is due to high winds damaging fences in the area, allowing animals to escape.
“We did get quite a few calls about dogs being missing or getting out of their fence line, or the fences being blown down letting the dogs run about,” said Animal Services Center Administrator Nicki Bacon.
The Animal Services Center says they’ve received multiple calls over the last two days, and that it’s common during the winter season.
“When you let them out in the morning, check your fences and make sure they didn’t blow open,” says Animal Adoption Supervisor Diann Bowman.
In addition to checking your fence, the women say you should also make sure your gate is locked, and always bring your animals inside when you get a winter weather warning.
If you can’t bring them in, make sure they have proper bedding outside.
