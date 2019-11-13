Wednesday will be cloudier, windier and warmer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - No records will be broken this morning, but it is very cold again. temperatures are in the low and mid twenties across the Red River Valley, and wind chills are in the teens. Today is going to be a cloudier and windier day than yesterday, but also a warmer day. After high temperatures in the 30s Tuesday, this afternoon will make it to the 50s.
In the 7-day forecast, we see the results of two cold fronts pushing into North Texas. One tomorrow and the other coming Sunday. Neither one of the cold fronts will bring a significant drop in temperatures, but Sunday’s cold front could bring us some showers.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
