WFISD credits software for helping students at risk of harming themselves

Kuhrt said the main thing that Gaggle has done is opening their eyes to kids in need of counseling “In the last year and a half that we've been using it we think we've had four students with severe depression, severe issues, and thought about self-harm. We've intervened, we've gone as far as to have a 2:00 am visit to somebody's house because we were concerned that they might harm themselves,” Kuhrt said.