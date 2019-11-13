WFPD arrests five after traffic stop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - WFPD officers arrested five people after methamphetamine was found in their vehicle during a traffic stop on Nov. 12.
Officers responded to the sound of gunshots around 2 a.m. in the area of North 7th and North Broadway. After checking the area, officers attempted to stop a black sedan that was speeding. The vehicle kept going for about 1,000 feet and passed several parking spots before finally stopping for officers.
Officers placed everyone in handcuffs and then found a glass pipe with a burnt crystal-like substance in it after searching the vehicle. The crystal-like substance was also spread across the driver’s seat and floorboard.
Officers confirmed the substance showed positive for methamphetamine and it weighed about seven grams. All of the suspects denied knowledge of the drugs found in their vehicle.
Allyson Aduddell, Salvador Opela, Halee Bustos and Christopher Hernandez were all charged with Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance and their bonds are set at $25,000 a piece.
Christopher Busby was charged with Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance along with Failure to Identify as a Fugitive from Justice and Violation of a Court Order Enjoining Organized Crime Act along with 3 warrants, one of which is out of Comanche County. His bond is set at $39,000.
