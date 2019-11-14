Americanism Luncheon honors former WF mayor

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Boy Scouts of America held a luncheon on Thursday in Wichita Falls to present the Americanism Award.
The luncheon was held at the Kemp Center for the Arts on Lamar Street in Downtown Wichita Falls. Colonel Kenyon K. Bell of Sheppard Air Force Base was the keynote speaker.
This year the Americanism Award went to Glenn Barham.
Native to Wichita Falls, Barham graduated from Rider High School in 1969, before earning a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from MSU Texas in 1976.
He continued his criminal justice education by graduating from the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy in 1986.
During his schooling, Barham joined the ranks of the Wichita Falls Police Department, where he served for over 30 years before retiring from the department in 2005.
He did continue on with a political career and was elected councilor-at-large in 2007, then elected mayor of Wichita Falls in 2010.
Barham served 3 terms as mayor and has also appeared on multiple local boards throughout the years, helping with everything from church boards to, more recently, healthcare boards.
Barham is very interested in Sheppard Air Force Base as of late, and the relationship SAFB is building with the community.
He has served as the president of the Sheppard Military Affairs Committee (SMAC), which is a non-profit who advocates for SAFB, since 2017.
Glenn Barham is married to Mary Lynne Barham, a 39-year former speech pathologist with WFISD, They have two children, Erin and Bradley and two grandchildren, Norah and Elliot.
Mr. Barham embodies the role of public servant well and has for many years, making him a prime example of a person deserving of an Americanism Award.
Our very own Ashley Fitzwater was the Master of Ceremonies for this event.
Col. Bell is an Installation Commander and Commander of the 82nd Training Wing at Sheppard Air Force Base currently.
He has trained over 60,000 Air Force, Army, Marine Corps and Navy students.
Worldwide, Col. Bell has served at over 60 different units in his many years training and working the ranks in the US Military.
Col. Bell was born in South Carolina, but received his commission from the US Air Force Academy in Colorado in 1995.
He went on to earn a Master of Military Studies from the Marine Corps Command and Staff College and a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College, as well as participating in many Leadership and Command programs between 1995 and 2016.
Col. Bell is heavily decorated, holding a Defense Meritorious Service Medal, a Joint Meritorious Unit Award, an Air Force Commendation Medal, an Afghanistan Campaign Medal with one device, a Korean Defense Service Medal and various other medals.
He has also earned the 2009 Air Force Lieutenant General Leo Marquez Award.
For more information you can always visit the Boy Scouts of America Wichita Falls website or their Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.