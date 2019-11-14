Asphalt Rehabilitation Project repairs underway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The 2019 Asphalt Rehabilitation Project is underway now.
The City of Wichita Falls is to repair concrete and asphalt on Brook Avenue from the Kell W. Boulevard frontage road to Seymour Highway.
This construction will require the periodical closure of lanes of traffic in small sections, but they will keep one Northbound and Southbound lane open through the duration of the repairs.
These repairs are expected to take about one month, weather permitting.
Please drive slowly and be aware of your surroundings when traveling in this area.
For more information or questions, you are asked to contact the City of Wichita Falls Engineering Division at 940-761-7477 or the Public Information Office at 940-761-7402.
