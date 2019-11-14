Cold weather crime safety tips

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One Wichita Falls resident is now $2,500 richer thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip that put three people behind bars all wanted for capital murder. To encourage others to reach out, Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls has upped each reward amount by 200 dollars through the end of the year.
Police tell us that crime has not dropped as fast as the thermometer but little things like hiding your belongings, locking your car, and taking your keys. They're all what police encourage everyone to do to stay safe this holiday season.
“If it's unlocked you get in there, take what you want, if it's locked you move on to an easier target,” Sgt. Harold McClure with the Wichita Falls Police Department said.
The best way to keep your belongings safe, it to take them out of your cars, and keep them locked. As the seasons are changing, McClure says they tend to see less crimes like car break ins when the temperature starts to drop.
“We don’t want to be out in the cold the bad guys don’t want to be out in the cold. However, don’t think that just because it’s cold outside that you’re safe,” McClure said.
He added if you’re heading out of town this holiday season, go ahead and keep the lights on and let your neighbors know your leaving. WFPD even has a service for when you’re out of town.
“You can go to wfpdnow.com and sign up for a vacation patrol, so it’s a good way to keep some eyes on your property,” McClure said.
If a house was robbed and you know something about it you could earn a crime stoppers reward.
“If the information is used to be able to solve a case, felony crimes, they could earn a cash reward from that information,” Officer Brian Masterson said.
There’s also a P3 app that you can download through the app stores and submit information that way as well.
The Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers website has the various ways to get a hold of them, including phones numbers, an app, and email.
