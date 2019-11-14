Company eyeing empty Stanley Tools building

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After being empty for over a decade a Wichita Falls building may soon have a new occupant.
Pamlico Air out of North Carolina is looking to expand its manufacturing to Wichita Falls.
The company picked the city from 5 different facilities between Oklahoma and Texas.
One reason being the impact it thinks it can make here.
“We think we can in Wichita Falls, we can be a positive part of the community which is a big deal for us.” CEO Travis Stephenson said.
As talks progressed, it became clear to Stephenson that Wichita Falls was the right spot for a new manufacturing plant.
“It’s really cool to find the right place, the right spot, available workforce and then the city be behind it and support in the way they did,” he said.
The company has been increasing its national footprint, this being the first step.
“Obviously something in the Texas, North Texas, Oklahoma area is just a geographic sweet spot for that area,” Stephenson said.
Selling the building is a big boost for the city of Wichita Falls.
“Not only are we going to get jobs but we’re getting out from under a building that will go back on the public tax rolls and the 4A board won’t be required to maintain the building anymore," Chamber of Commerce CEO Henry Florsheim said.
Even with unemployment at a low 3 percent Florsheim isn’t worried about the jobs not being filled.
“The majority of the jobs will certainly come from the local workforce,” he said.
The incentive package for the company includes a 1.5 million dollar loan forgiveness if 200 jobs are created the first year and 3,000 dollars for each employee that relocates to Wichita County which is expected to be needed for a few upper-level positions.
“That piece of the incentive is just in place if they need to recruit someone from way out of town to move here and the good news is if they do that and we spend that money not only did they find that employee somewhere but that person moved to Wichita Falls,” Florsheim said.
Making that impact on Wichita falls even greater.
“We want to be a staple there for decades to come that is our goal,” Stephenson said.
If the sale goes through it is expected to be in mid-December. The city council will discuss the incentive package on Nov. 19.
