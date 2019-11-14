Despite cold front, Thursday delivers sunshine and mild temperatures

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A cold front is sweeping through Texoma this morning turning our winds Northerly. The front is not going to make a major impact on our weather. Skies will be sunny, and highs will be in the low and mid 50s.
There is a disturbance sweeping through northern Mexico that’s bringing scattered showers to South and East Texas. The cold front sweeping through now will help keep rain chances well to the south of Texoma. As a matter of fact, the rain that was in the forecast for Sunday doesn’t look as promising as it once did.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
