First National Bank’s first drive thru food drive Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Karen Hughes from First National Bank talked with Jake Garcia about the first ever Drive Thru Food Drive for the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.
The event will be at First National Bank on Midwestern Parkway this Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. where attendees can hand a non-perishable food item out through their car window to help the WF Area Food Bank make sure that no one goes hungry this holiday season.
“We are a community bank and our heart is the community of Wichita Falls,” said Hughes. “It’s very important for us to give back to those who need a little help.”
The WF Area Food Bank is looking for non-perishable foods like canned fruits and vegetables, cereal, oatmeal, hamburger helper and macaroni.
“Whether it’s Thanksgiving or Christmas, this is going to help fill up the food bank to help those families when they may have extra mouths at their table to feed,” Hughes said.
First National Bank is making their drive-thru accessible to the public for this event and they hope to reach their goal of 2,019 pounds of food for the WF Area Food Bank.
