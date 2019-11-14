Forest Service expands to Burkburnett

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - The closest Texas A&M Forest Service task service are in Childress and Mineral Wells, meaning two or more hours before they’re able to bring resources to a fire.
“In a two hour time frame, a fire can really get out of control and volunteers can be overwhelmed and all,” said Regan Reser, the Northwest Regional Fire Coordinator for the Texas A&M Forest Service.
For four years Reser was the only point of contact in Wichita Falls for the Forest Service. Servicing eleven counties and 72 fire departments, he said he’s seen how hard it is on volunteer departments not having resources close by.
“It was a little bit frustrating having that wait time,” Reser explained, “sometimes I would arrive and it might be an hour or two before my equipment would get there.”
The forest service took notice, conducting surveys across Northwest Texas; what they found was a pattern.
“There was a lot of large wildfires up in this part of the country, and so there was a need that needed to be serviced within an hour and a half-two hour response time to the nearest task force,” said John Reese, "so that was a big decision in making the move to open an office here.>
With their new building off of FM 369 Reese, the assistant chief of all hazards response, and Reser are hoping some of the stress of handling those major fires will lessen.
“We can catch the fires and emergencies a lot quicker before they get too big and out of control,” said Reser.
“Us being able to move assets up here, that’s just even a better tool in the tool box to use to control it quicker,” added Reese.
Reser added that he’s already begun getting calls from volunteer fire departments who are excited about having the forest service’s resource so close now.
“I’m fielding them two or three times a day: ‘Hey are y’all up and running? Is the equipment here? When is it going to get here?,'” he said, “I think it’ll be a big help with us up here and with us moving equipment up here.”
