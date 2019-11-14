Frequent travelers excited about travel center coming to Burkburnett

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Millions of drivers travel on Highway 287 every year.
Justin Moran is one of them.
His job has taken him all across Texas and even to other states. “I actually go down this road every day to the pipeline that I’m working on” he said.
For him travel center’s like Texas Best in Henrietta located right of the highway are essential. “You don’t have to go 30 minutes out of your way just to go eat something,” he said.
He also likes to bring a little bit of his travels home with him. “I've actually bought a few things for my wife and kids when I’ve been here.”
When he heard Burkburnett is building their own a Texas Best Travel Center off of I-44 he was glad, “It's really good for me cause I travel a lot on I-44 when I travel to southern states.”
Vice President of Development at Victron Energy Mohamed Sharaf is leading the project.
In addition to gas pumps, there will be a Denny's.
“The property that we’re on is really one of the first things you come to when you get to Texas, so I felt like the Wichita Falls area, and the surrounding communities are actually kind of lacking in terms of a good convenience store and travel center brand,” Sharaf said.
Moran, who calls Wichita Falls home, agrees there needs to be more travel places in the area. It would be a big help when he is planning trips. “I always fuel up before I go into the western side of Texas because if you're coming down in the evening a lot of those small towns don't have fuel stops that are open at night.”
Developers are expected to break ground on the over $7 million project at the beginning of 2020 and complete it at the end of the year.
