Plans in motion to address safety along Hwy 79

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Bowman Volunteer Fire Department shared a photo of a car wreck at the Hwy 79/FM 1954 intersection, calling it a “dangerous piece of road.”
Jack Eason owns a business, Jack Eason Custom Gates, right next to the highway. He said he hears drivers speeding and getting into accidents constantly. He blamed a majority of the issues on the way the intersection is built.
“I know particularly, 18-wheelers have to pull up to it to look either way,” said Eason, “They have to do a real funny angle/pull-up to be able to see the right direction, just to see safely both directions.”
That, on top of the difference in speed once a driver enters Lakeside City, has TxDOT looking to improve Highway 79.
Adele Lewis with TxDOT confirmed today that plans have been in the works for two years as they gather data and public opinion.
“They’ll look at enforcement action and crash investigations and see what steps can be made to make a safer driving experience for everyone,” said Sgt. Dan Buesing with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
After multiple town hall meetings, the department decided the best thing to do was to level out the road and build a more secure ninety-degree angle.
A solution Eason says would make a huge impact.
“It just needs to be a good squared up intersection down there,” he said, “build a new intersection, square it up so it’s safer for everybody.”
Lewis said the project wasn’t supposed to start until 2021, but after receiving extra safety money from the state work can now begin the middle of next year.
